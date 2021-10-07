AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.57

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.57 and traded as high as C$7.71. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.67, with a volume of 96,100 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGF.B shares. TD Securities upped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of C$536.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.57.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

