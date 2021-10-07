agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get agilon health alerts:

Shares of AGL stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.