agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 2%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $26.11. 3,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 740,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,722,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $244,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

