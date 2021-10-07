Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,710 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 240,743 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 559.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 103,606 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 70.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 18,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,749,000 after buying an additional 124,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $79.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

NYSE:AEM opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $85.46. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

