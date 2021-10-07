Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Agora has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

