Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Achieves Market Cap of $42.04 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 34.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00003127 BTC on popular exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $42.04 million and approximately $482,048.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,768.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.00 or 0.06630286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.07 or 0.00327451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.51 or 0.01098239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00099064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00517670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.03 or 0.00342267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00327915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

