Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will announce $113.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $408.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $443.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $789.70 million, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akumin.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKU shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Clarus Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $216.34 million and a PE ratio of 243.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akumin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Akumin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Akumin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Akumin by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

