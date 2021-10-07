Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,682 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Alamos Gold worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after buying an additional 1,353,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,261,000 after buying an additional 1,211,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 678.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 1,047,468 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 50.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,979,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,796,000 after buying an additional 1,001,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 149.0% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,341,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 802,824 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

