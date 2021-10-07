Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.76. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$17.48, with a volume of 145,916 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on AD.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$785.94 million and a PE ratio of 6.28.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

