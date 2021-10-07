Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $222.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.52 and its 200 day moving average is $186.37. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,699. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

