Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.88. 1,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,765,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 171,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

