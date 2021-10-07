Alchemy Pay Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $191.16 million and approximately $43.95 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

