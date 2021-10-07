Alcoa (AA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alcoa stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

