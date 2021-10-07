Aleph.im (ALEPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.41 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $77.41 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00232557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00103924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,823,724 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

