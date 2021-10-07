Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 337,788 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,464,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

