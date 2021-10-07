Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,555,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 723,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $579,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.96. The company has a market cap of $391.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

