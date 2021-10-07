Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $144.10

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $144.10, but opened at $151.00. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $152.94, with a volume of 254,782 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $428.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $1,837,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

