Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,396,755.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,405 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKT stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.11.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

