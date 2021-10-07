Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.73

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 3272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -77.97, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

