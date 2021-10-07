Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1,218.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Alkermes worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $133,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

