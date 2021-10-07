Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day moving average of $136.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 36.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.