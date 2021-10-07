Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $100.26

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.26 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 98.90 ($1.29). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 99.30 ($1.30), with a volume of 359,717 shares changing hands.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.26. The company has a market capitalization of £532.25 million and a PE ratio of 30.09.
Alliance Pharma Company Profile (LON:APH)
Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.
