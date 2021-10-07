Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Down to $11.39

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.11. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 379 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

