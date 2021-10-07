Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Christopher Samuel Acquires 55 Shares

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, for a total transaction of £541.75 ($707.80).

LON ATST opened at GBX 1,004 ($13.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,017.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 989.36. Alliance Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 797 ($10.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,048 ($13.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.