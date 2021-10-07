Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LNT opened at $57.08 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

