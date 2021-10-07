Ally Financial Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Ally Financial has increased its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,780. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.