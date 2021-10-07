Ally Financial Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.
Ally Financial has increased its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.
Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,780. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17.
In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
