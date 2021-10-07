Alpaca Finance Market Cap Tops $123.90 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $123.90 million and $22.41 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001614 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00063533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00098476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00133238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,219.38 or 1.00034520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.92 or 0.06577259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

