Alpha Coin (APC) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $26,426.16 and approximately $7.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 95.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,988.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $619.73 or 0.01147907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.18 or 0.00350415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.93 or 0.00329577 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002976 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

