Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

LON:AFM opened at GBX 353.60 ($4.62) on Thursday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1 year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 378 ($4.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 350.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 591.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.09 million and a P/E ratio of 64.29.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

