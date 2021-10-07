Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Price Reaches $0.0319 on Exchanges

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $10.36 million and $1,492.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00063367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00096353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00131541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,298.25 or 1.00247735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.21 or 0.06650555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.