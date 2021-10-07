Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down to $24.50

Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $22.91. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 440 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TKNO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth $2,146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at $5,231,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.