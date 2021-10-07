Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.2% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.6% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,763,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $55.40 on Thursday, hitting $2,802.48. 27,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,801.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2,544.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,436.00 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.