Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $53.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,801.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,801.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,544.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,436.00 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.