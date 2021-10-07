Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $44.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,795.83. The stock had a trading volume of 39,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,786.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,506.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,433.23 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.