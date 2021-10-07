Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,782.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,786.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,506.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,433.23 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

