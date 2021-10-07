Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,382.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 307,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $750,989,000 after acquiring an additional 63,574 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $44.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,796.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,786.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2,506.27. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

