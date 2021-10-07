Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 906.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $44.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,796.00. 23,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,433.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,786.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,506.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

