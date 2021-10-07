Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,751.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,786.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,506.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,433.23 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

