AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,614 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 345.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in LPL Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 557.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 39.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,276 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $162.31 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $162.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average is $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

