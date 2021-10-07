AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,122 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,058,000 after purchasing an additional 92,983 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $405.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.18 and a 200 day moving average of $378.83. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.85 and a 12 month high of $466.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

