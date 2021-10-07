AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,344 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after buying an additional 2,018,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 616,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,280 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $34,454,000 after purchasing an additional 532,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

