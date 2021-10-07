AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 208,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 478.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 597,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 494,192 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 97,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

