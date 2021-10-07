AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

PTC opened at $119.59 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

