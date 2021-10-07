AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,677 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 427.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 180,733 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 290,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFM opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

