AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $16,020,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,611,000 after purchasing an additional 163,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

