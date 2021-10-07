AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,217 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

VRSK opened at $203.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

