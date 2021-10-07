AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

