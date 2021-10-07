AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 41.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,966,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,428,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $80.77 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.