AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after buying an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.93.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.