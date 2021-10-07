AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

BRO opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

